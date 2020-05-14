Sony's AI image sensor may be in future iPhones and Google Pixel cameras







Aside from the potential uses from putting this technology into future smartphones that have previously used Sony camera sensors, such as the iPhone, Sony explains that their new product has a wide variety of use cases in other scenarios.





"When installed on the shelf of a store it can be used to detect stock shortages; when on the ceiling it can be used for heat mapping store visitors (detecting locations where many people gather), and the like. Furthermore, the AI model in a given camera can be rewritten from one used to detect heat maps to one for identifying consumer behavior, and so on," Sony explains.



We're yet to see which smartphone brands may choose to take advantage of this new technology, and what interesting new functionality it may provide for us - the consumer, aside from faster image processing.