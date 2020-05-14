Sony's AI image sensor may be in future iPhones and Google Pixel cameras
The two versions, IMX500 and IMX501 are both 12.3-megapixel "intelligent vision" sensors. What they "see" can be analyzed and processed directly on their logic chip, without having to rely on cloud services.
Sony notes that the AI capabilities of its new image sensors make it possible to deliver a diverse range of new functionality for applications, such as real-time object tracking with high-speed AI processing. The sensors' processing capabilities are explained by Sony in the following way:
"When a video is recorded using a conventional image sensor, it is necessary to send data for each individual output image frame for AI processing, resulting in increased data transmission and making it difficult to deliver real-time performance. The new sensor products from Sony perform ISP processing and high-speed AI processing on the logic chip, completing the entire process in a single video frame. This design makes it possible to deliver high-precision, real-time tracking of objects while recording video."
"When installed on the shelf of a store it can be used to detect stock shortages; when on the ceiling it can be used for heat mapping store visitors (detecting locations where many people gather), and the like. Furthermore, the AI model in a given camera can be rewritten from one used to detect heat maps to one for identifying consumer behavior, and so on," Sony explains.
We're yet to see which smartphone brands may choose to take advantage of this new technology, and what interesting new functionality it may provide for us - the consumer, aside from faster image processing.
