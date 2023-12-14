Snag the undeniably cool Nothing Phone (2) for lowest price on record





The Nothing Phone (2) is a budget flagship with a lot of personality. It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The chip is only half a generation behind the chipset that powers other top Android phones of the year and is powerful enough for multitasking and heavy gaming.





It has a 4,700mAh battery inside and supports 45W charging and can go from zero to 100 percent in 55 minutes.





The phone has a transparent back with light strips that make up the Glyph interface. They light up in various combinations to help you keep abreast of notifications and alerts without needing to unlock your phone. For instance, when it illuminates in a specific pattern, you'd know that it's a text from your best friend.





The Nothing Phone (2) runs an uncluttered version of Android with a monochrome aesthetic, though you can configure it to be more colorful. The idea is to prevent you from unlocking your phone in the first place to check on notifications and to stop you from wasting time on it by getting attracted by the colorful logos of apps, like a kid in the candy store.





The dual camera system with the 50MP main unit and the 50MP ultrawide unit takes good shots with vibrant colors.



The 12GB/256GB Nothing Phone (2) costs $699 but Amazon has marked it down by $100. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs $799 but Amazon's deal knocks it down by $150 to its lowest ever price.

Go for the Nothing Phone (2) if you spend an unhealthy amount of time on your phone and need a device that's nearly as good as phones that cost $800 or more.