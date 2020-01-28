Snag an unlocked Note 10 for $150 off on eBay





Samsung’s Note 10 was one of the most anticipated and most loved flagships of 2019, and our editors loved it for its ultra-sleek design, polished software, and great camera setup. And with this year’s new Galaxy lineup just around the corner, it’s an excellent time to snag one for a sweet price.One such opportunity has arrived on eBay, where a new, unlocked Note 10 can be had for just $599, a huge discount off the original $949 price tag and a hefty discount off the $750 most retailers are asking for now. The offer is for the version with 256GB of super-fast storage, and it’s available in three colors, including the popular Aura Glow option.The Note 10 offers a 6.3-inch AMOLED display set inside a premium glass-and-aluminum build, and it’s light and slim at just 168 grams and 7.9mm in thickness. On the inside, the Note 10 has a speedy Snapdragon 855 chipset to keep things snappy for years to come, along with a 3500mAh power cell to keep the lights on.Overall, the Note 10 is still a top-notch device and (subjectively) one of the most gorgeous phones on the market. It’s a great buy for anyone looking for a fresh flagship (and can live without a headphone jack), and at this price it’s a total steal.