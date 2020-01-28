Snag an unlocked Note 10 for $150 off on eBay
The Note 10 offers a 6.3-inch AMOLED display set inside a premium glass-and-aluminum build, and it’s light and slim at just 168 grams and 7.9mm in thickness. On the inside, the Note 10 has a speedy Snapdragon 855 chipset to keep things snappy for years to come, along with a 3500mAh power cell to keep the lights on.
Overall, the Note 10 is still a top-notch device and (subjectively) one of the most gorgeous phones on the market. It’s a great buy for anyone looking for a fresh flagship (and can live without a headphone jack), and at this price it’s a total steal.
