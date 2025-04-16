Smart, beautiful, effortless: Beatbot AquaSense 2 Series does the work while you play!

This story is sponsored by Beatbot. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Introducing the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Series













The core philosophy behind the AquaSense 2 Series is what Beatbot calls Calm Technology — a user-centric approach that prioritizes seamless incorporation of intelligent tech in everyday life. The products are crafted from carefully selected materials and feature refined interactive elements that elevate both form and function. The end goal is a combination between elegant aesthetics and extremely user-friendly operation. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Series represents the latest innovations from Beatbot — a line of robotic pool cleaners designed to keep both in-ground and above-ground pools sparkling clean. At the top, the AquaSense 2 Ultra stands out as the world’s first 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner — covering pool floors, walls, waterline, water surface, and applying a purifying solution while working.The core philosophy behind the AquaSense 2 Series is what Beatbot calls Calm Technology — a user-centric approach that prioritizes seamless incorporation of intelligent tech in everyday life. The products are crafted from carefully selected materials and feature refined interactive elements that elevate both form and function. The end goal is a combination between elegant aesthetics and extremely user-friendly operation.









The AquaSense 2 Series bots are covered with 4H scratch protection and a coating that’s resistant to heat, sun, and general wear. This protects the internal components, but also keeps them looking clean and pristine in your outdoor space. They come with a 3-year full-unit replacement warranty, as Beatbot is confident in their quality, endurance, and customer satisfaction.



Each of the models comes with a neat vertical wireless magnetic charging dock station, making it easy to store and handle the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Series robots. Retrieval after each cleaning session is easy, thanks to automatic poolside parking. The robots will navigate to the edge of the pool, release any water, and turn off their motors, making them lighter and ready for pickup.



Recommended Stories Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra - the pinnacle of automated pool cleaning tech To create these seamless surfaces, Beatbot utilizes IMR automotive-grade diaphragm molding technology to craft and paint its products to be beautiful, while their sleek exterior remains highly functional with its super-smooth finish and hydrodynamic curvature. The one-piece molded shells use less material, so they are also a more environmentally-friendly solution.The AquaSense 2 Series bots are covered with 4H scratch protection and a coating that’s resistant to heat, sun, and general wear. This protects the internal components, but also keeps them looking clean and pristine in your outdoor space. They come with a 3-year full-unit replacement warranty, as Beatbot is confident in their quality, endurance, and customer satisfaction.Each of the models comes with a neat vertical wireless magnetic charging dock station, making it easy to store and handle the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Series robots. Retrieval after each cleaning session is easy, thanks to automatic poolside parking. The robots will navigate to the edge of the pool, release any water, and turn off their motors, making them lighter and ready for pickup.













This is also an effective solution for multi-platform pools, as HyperSense can accurately map those and make sure the AquaSense 2 Ultra covers them in every cleaning session. More complex pools can also be cleaned with an exclusive Multizone mode.



After the mapping is done, the AquaSense 2 Ultra doesn’t just use that one static image — it utilizes the HyperSense AI for moment-to-moment decision-making for more efficient, yet effective cleaning paths and to identify stray debris during cleaning.



The 5-in-1 functionality means that the



The AquaSense 2 Ultra scrubs the waterline twice each pass, ensuring superior cleaning of the areas where dirt and debris most often build up.



With Beatbot’s proprietary ClearWater clarification system, the robot will automatically and evenly dispense a skin-safe, eco-friendly solution made from recycled crab shells, which will remove dirt, oil, and prevent scum buildup. You can schedule the clarification periods in the Beatbot app. This AI-powered 5-in-1 cleaner utilizes the proprietary HyperSense pool mapping tech, which is powered by an industry-first combination of an AI camera, ultrasonic, and infrared sensors to map the pool and follow its paths efficiently.This is also an effective solution for multi-platform pools, as HyperSense can accurately map those and make sure the AquaSense 2 Ultra covers them in every cleaning session. More complex pools can also be cleaned with an exclusive Multizone mode.After the mapping is done, the AquaSense 2 Ultra doesn’t just use that one static image — it utilizes the HyperSense AI for moment-to-moment decision-making for more efficient, yet effective cleaning paths and to identify stray debris during cleaning.The 5-in-1 functionality means that the AquaSense 2 Ultra will clean multiple parts of the pool — floor, walls, waterline, water surface, and provide water purification while doing it. It reaches the bottom with its submarine propulsion system and can stick to walls thanks to its track wheels and powerful main pump. An industry-first side brush system ensures that corners and hard-to-reach corners and edges don’t remain untouched.The AquaSense 2 Ultra scrubs the waterline twice each pass, ensuring superior cleaning of the areas where dirt and debris most often build up.With Beatbot’s proprietary ClearWater clarification system, the robot will automatically and evenly dispense a skin-safe, eco-friendly solution made from recycled crab shells, which will remove dirt, oil, and prevent scum buildup. You can schedule the clarification periods in the Beatbot app.





Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro













However, it still utilizes CleverNav AI Advanced Navigation — 22 sensors provide scanning and obstacle detection, so that the robot can provide high coverage and find the most effective cleaning paths with minimal required intervention. It also supports Multizone mode for complex or multi-level pools. If required, manual control is available in the Beatbot app.



While it lacks the side brushes and the HyperSense Pool Mapping technology of the Ultra, the



Beatbot AquaSense 2 - the world's first 3-in-1 robotic pool cleaner with water surface parking This model offers the full 5-in-1 suite that the Ultra has — waterline, water surface, pool floor cleaning, and the same skin-safe and eco-friendly ClearWater clarification.However, it still utilizes CleverNav AI Advanced Navigation — 22 sensors provide scanning and obstacle detection, so that the robot can provide high coverage and find the most effective cleaning paths with minimal required intervention. It also supports Multizone mode for complex or multi-level pools. If required, manual control is available in the Beatbot app.While it lacks the side brushes and the HyperSense Pool Mapping technology of the Ultra, the AquaSense 2 Pro is equipped with all the tools you’d need for hassle-free maintenance of a pool with a more straightforward shape.













utilizes 16 sensors with CleverNav for precise mapping and obstacle detection. It also features the Multizone mode and is capable of recognizing and covering multiple levels in a pool.



It is built with the same sleek and durable materials, and utilizes a powerful sub propulsion system to make sure it gets to every corner of your pool. All the robots have a powerful pump motor and improved traction, so they can conquer a pool no matter what its surface materials are — concrete, tiles, vinyl, or fiberglass. Even the entry level model offers the core features of a reliable pool-cleaning robot. It has 3-in-1 functionality, so it will clean up the pool’s waterline, walls, and floor. It docks itself near the edge on the water surface for easy retrieval and equipped with the one-touch surface retrieval from the app. It also features dual-pass waterline scrubbing, just like its bigger brothers! AquaSense 2 utilizes 16 sensors with CleverNav for precise mapping and obstacle detection. It also features the Multizone mode and is capable of recognizing and covering multiple levels in a pool.It is built with the same sleek and durable materials, and utilizes a powerful sub propulsion system to make sure it gets to every corner of your pool. All the robots have a powerful pump motor and improved traction, so they can conquer a pool no matter what its surface materials are — concrete, tiles, vinyl, or fiberglass.





Celebrate Pool Opening Day with special offers of the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Series!









Pool Opening Day is happening on the last Saturday of April. To celebrate the upcoming days of warmth and outdoor activities, Beatbot is running special promo offers on the excellent AquaSense 2 Series pool cleaning robots between April 14th and April 27th! Shoppers can take advantage of these limited-time deals on both the Beatbot official website and the Beatbot Amazon Store — just in time to get your pool ready for the season.













We live in the wonderful age of automation, which has shown us time and again that home robots can take over the work of boring and tedious tasks, and give us the gift of more free time. Washing machines and dishwashers are now pretty much a staple of any household, but more modern solutions like robot vacuums, mops, and window cleaners have really taken the house maintenance game to another level.