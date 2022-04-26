 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 now available for pre-order - PhoneArena
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 now available for pre-order

Dzhoro Ivanov
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, the newest addition to Sennheiser’s flagship true wireless headphone line, are now available for pre-order. The earbuds introduce improvements to active noise cancellation (ANC), call quality and user customisation, while also slashing the price down from previous generations.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds debuted on April 25th April, with pre-orders being open immediately and general availability coming on May 10th.

For the premium price tag of 249.95$ (50$ down from the initial price of their predecessor), Sennheiser promises to deliver the staple superior sound quality as well as other noticeable improvements.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

Wireless Еarbuds -Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones for Music and Calls with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, IPX4, Qi Wireless Charging and 28-Hour Battery Life

Pre-order at Amazon


The main upgrade comes in the form of adjustments to the ANC of the headphones. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 will have an adaptive ANC that “continuously observes ambient noise to suppress it in real time”.

This feature is by no means ground-breaking, with many earbuds on the market having similar properties, but it is a welcome addition nonetheless. Smaller improvements to the Sennheiser Smart Control app will allow greater user audio customisation, while refinements of the microphone system will aim to boost call quality.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 will pair the company’s True Response transducer with 7mm dynamic drivers. Support for SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive codecs as well as reduction in latency will aim to improve what was already a superb audio experience. In the words of the company, the headphones will deliver “deep bass, natural mids and detailed highs”.

The battery life of MTW 3 will last up to 7 hours, with the case facilitating 3 additional charges, for a grand total of 28 hours of audio on a single full charge. The pair comes with a USB-C charging cable, but the case also supports wireless charging.

In terms of design, Sennheiser is making a switch to a more industrial, squared-off look. The MTW 3 will come with splash resistance (IPX4) and users will have a choice between three colors - black, white and graphite.
