Samsung's self–repair program is now available in Europe and UK
Sometimes it could be nice to have the option to repair your phone by yourself and not search or wait for someone else to do the job. Of course, some issues require a specialist, but you can do it yourself for the not-so-essential fixes, or at least it is nice to have the opportunity to try.
Samsung’s self–repair program enables users to repair their phones with Samsung’s original parts by themselves at home. After introducing the program last year in the USA, now Samsung made the self–repair program available to users in the UK and some European countries, including Germany, France, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, and Spain.
The available options for self-repair are changing the phone screen, back glass, and charging port. It is not much, but still, you can practice your knowledge on mobile device repair or gain new skills by following the instructions on the Samsungselfrepair.shop.
Samsung is working towards making the self-repair program available for even more devices and in more countries around the world.
Samsung’s self–repair program enables users to repair their phones with Samsung’s original parts by themselves at home. After introducing the program last year in the USA, now Samsung made the self–repair program available to users in the UK and some European countries, including Germany, France, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, and Spain.
So, if you live in one of the above-mentioned countries or South Korea, where the self-repair program is also available, you can access the tools and parts you need to fix your device. For the moment, the program supports only the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 series and the Galaxy Book Pro 15 and Book Pro 360 15.
The available options for self-repair are changing the phone screen, back glass, and charging port. It is not much, but still, you can practice your knowledge on mobile device repair or gain new skills by following the instructions on the Samsungselfrepair.shop.
Besides ordering parts for the repair, you could also get a tool kit with all you need to perform the repair. The company also wants to add new tools to the repair kit, which probably means that at some point, Samsung’s self-repair program would allow users to repair even more than just their phone’s screen, back glass, and charging port.
Samsung is working towards making the self-repair program available for even more devices and in more countries around the world.
Things that are NOT allowed: