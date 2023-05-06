Samsung's fabulous Tab S6 Lite with complimentary S Pen is SO affordable right now

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Tablets are great for unwinding and getting light work done. The high-end models can be quite pricey and often don't come with necessary features that are now considered retro. Thankfully, Samsung still makes awesome affordable tablets and its 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is even cheaper than usual right now.

The Tab S6 Lite is unlike anything else in this price range. You get a large 10.4 inches LCD screen with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels.

The slate runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip and the performance is perfectly good for content consumption, social media, reading, online shopping, and light gaming. 

It can even handle some light productivity work. In fact, it has something called the DeX mode that gives you a desktop-like experience with a taskbar at the bottom.

Tab S6 Lite 2022 64GB

10.4 inches LCD screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip | microSD slot | Headphone jack | S Pen | 7,040mAh battery | 8MP rear camera | 5MP front camera
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The Tab S6 Lite features a hefty 7,040mAh battery which will easily last you all day.

Samsung includes the S Pen as a free accessory with the tablet. You can use it for sketching and taking down notes. It has one OS update left.

The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The tablet also has a microSD slot for storage expansion and unlike most other tablets, it also has a headphone jack.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite usually retails for $349, which is a crazy good price for what you get. For perspective, the lowest-end iPad costs $428 if you get the optional Apple Pencil with it.

Amazon has slashed the Tab S6 Lite's price by $100, which makes it an even better value than before. Grab this deal if you want a budget slate with decent performance, long battery life, robust design, and a free stylus.

