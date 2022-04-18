 Samsung CRN store: is buying Samsung refurbished worth it? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Samsung

Samsung CRN store: is buying Samsung refurbished worth it?

Samsung
By Samsung
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung CRN store: is buying Samsung refurbished worth it?
Advertorial by Samsung: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   

When it comes to sustainability and going green, repurposing and reusing products is much, much better than… throwing them away.

This is why Samsung has built a refurbished program that pushes out high-quality, refurbished phones. Aptly named named “Certified Re-Newed”, because the phones are thoroughly refreshed before being put back out for sale.

Are Samsung Certified Re-Newed devices refurbished?


Yes, but it’s no simple polish. Samsung replaces any part that needs replacing with genuine parts made for the exact model.

Every CRN phone receives a fresh battery and passes a 132-point quality inspection before it is deemed suitable to sell on the CRN store. Even the old IMEI gets scrubbed and the phone receives brand-new identifiers.

On the storefront side, Samsung treats these as new devices — you get a 1-year warranty and buy with trade-in options or even in monthly installment plans.

Samsung refurbished store phones


Currently, the Certified Refurbished store has different models from the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 era up to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Ultra. Stock on these is pretty dynamic, as they come in and out, so if a particular model is out of stock right now, don’t be disheartened. Just come back later.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

$850
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

$250 off (38%) Trade-in
$400
$650
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

$205 off (22%) Trade-in
$745
$950
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20

$205 off (32%) Trade-in
$445
$650
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

$290 off (45%) Trade-in
$360
$650
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note10

$250 off (45%) Trade-in
$300
$550
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10+

$205 off (37%) Trade-in
$345
$550
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10e

$205 off (59%) Trade-in
$145
$350
Buy at Samsung

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S22 price halved by Korean carriers to compensate for the throttling controversy fallout
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Galaxy S22 price halved by Korean carriers to compensate for the throttling controversy fallout
India receives a release date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
by Dzhoro Ivanov,  0
India receives a release date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
Amazon knocks Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 down to a new record low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon knocks Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 down to a new record low price
-$39
T-Mobile to launch a new basic plan, but it doesn't sound like much of a bargain
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
T-Mobile to launch a new basic plan, but it doesn't sound like much of a bargain
Does your current phone have a microSD slot and/or a 3.5mm audio jack? Results are in!
by Mariyan Slavov,  44
Does your current phone have a microSD slot and/or a 3.5mm audio jack? Results are in!
Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price
-$550
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless