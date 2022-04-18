Samsung CRN store: is buying Samsung refurbished worth it?

Advertorial by Samsung: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





When it comes to sustainability and going green, repurposing and reusing products is much, much better than… throwing them away.This is why Samsung has built a refurbished program that pushes out high-quality, refurbished phones. Aptly named named “Certified Re-Newed”, because the phones are thoroughly refreshed before being put back out for sale.Yes, but it’s no simple polish. Samsung replaces any part that needs replacing with genuine parts made for the exact model.Every CRN phone receives a fresh battery and passes a 132-point quality inspection before it is deemed suitable to sell on the CRN store. Even the old IMEI gets scrubbed and the phone receives brand-new identifiers.On the storefront side, Samsung treats these as new devices — you get a 1-year warranty and buy with trade-in options or even in monthly installment plans.Currently, the Certified Refurbished store has different models from the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 era up to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Ultra. Stock on these is pretty dynamic, as they come in and out, so if a particular model is out of stock right now, don’t be disheartened. Just come back later.