iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Deals Black Friday

Samsung refreshes Black Friday offers, get $3,000 off on select TVs!

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Nov 22, 2020, 1:57 AM
Samsung refreshes Black Friday offers, get $3,000 off on select TVs!
The 20th might be behind us, but that doesn’t mean that the Black Friday offers are over! Samsung has refreshed its store with a new slew of offers, bringing the prices of many TV models down. You can save up to $3,000 on a nice new QLED or browse through the many offers on smartphones, smartwatches, washers, and other electronics — many of these are still live!

Up to $3,000 off on Samsung TVs


Samsung is slashing the prices of its wide portfolio of TVs. From small UHD sets to gargantuan QLED beasts that can transform your living room into a cinema. Head over to the link below to view all Samsung Black Friday TV deals:
$3000
off

Samsung TVs - 8K, 4K, QLED, Crystal UHD - up to $3000 off on Samsung TVs

Buy at Samsung


Get up to 80% off on Samsung Galaxy phones!


Samsung’s S20 line starts with the budget-friendly Galaxy S20 FE 5G and tops off with the behemoth Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. All of them have exquisite displays with 120 Hz refresh rates, the perfect camera to help you capture the moment, and the processing power to play all your favorite games.

The Note line has always been the productive person’s phone — “For those who do”. Huge, beautiful screens, powerful hardware, and the best stylus you can find bundled up with a smartphone — the S Pen.

Trade in your old phone with Samsung for a hefty discount.
$550
off

Galaxy S20 - Save up to $550 on any Galaxy S20. Plus, get $30 credit towards Samsung accessories.

$389 99
Buy at Samsung
$550
off

Galaxy Note 20 - Save up to $700 on any Note 20. Plus, get $30 credit towards Samsung accessories.

$249 99
Buy at Samsung
$310
off

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - $289.99 when you trade in a Galaxy S10e

$289 99
Buy at Samsung
$1000
off

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 - up to $1,000 off with trade-ins, $100 credit towards accessories

$999 99
Buy at Samsung


Get $60 off a Galaxy Watch 3 or even more with trade-in


The outstanding Galaxy Watch 3 is the perfect companion for your Galaxy smartphone. With a slew of useful features and a battery just refuses to die, the Galaxy Watch will track your fitness, sleep, and feed you notifications and other useful info throughout the day.
$260
off

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) - up to extra $200 off if you trade in old device

$139 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung


Save $40 on a new pair of Galaxy Buds+


The noise-canceling earbuds by Samsung are the perfect companion for your brand-new Galaxy phone. Trade in an old pair of earphones (even wired ones) and get another $20 shaved off the price!
$60
off

Galaxy Buds+ - shave off an extra $20 by trading in old headphones

$89 99
Buy at Samsung


Other home appliances: get up to 35% off on Samsung washers and dryers

Up to 35% off on washers

$599 99
Buy at Samsung

Up to 35% off on dryers

$699
Buy at Samsung


FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best AirPods deals for Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Best iPad Black Friday Deals 2020
Popular stories
Expires in - 22h 34minBlack Friday has come early for Apple iPhone 11 buyers
Popular stories
Best Black Friday phone deals (2020)

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
5G iPhone 12 line suffers from a serious screen defect; Apple plans a software update
Popular stories
Verizon's median 5G download speeds go from first to worst among U.S. majors
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless