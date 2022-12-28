Samsung had to print the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island cutout as Apple insisted





The Dynamic Island feature is still a software and user interface solution, though, while the hardware behind it comes courtesy of Samsung which managed to deliver an OLED panel of its latest and brightest generation to Apple with the requested quality and consistency that the giant holes in the panel required.





It's precisely because of Apple's insistence, reports Korean media The Elec , that Samsung was forced to widen its inkjet printing method in order to seal the iPhone 14 Pro line's display cutout edges, so that oxygen or moisture can't get in to shorten the panel's lifespan dramatically.





Instead of only using the OLED inkjet printing deposition method during the lamination process, like on the iPhone 13 series, or the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Apple asked Samsung to deploy it for the touch layer as well for added durability.





Samsung said that it can make do with only laser cutting and sealing, but Apple wanted it to use inkjet printing to seal the Dynamic Island edges and create a "dam" separating them from the rest of the OLED panel, while evening out the inevitable height advantage of the edges resulting from piercing the cutout in the uninterrupted panel.





Long story short, Apple demanded that Samsung do something it hadn't done since it used the inkjet printing method for the entirety of the sealing process on the Galaxy S21 Ultra last year, and that one only has one small round opening for the front-facing camera.









