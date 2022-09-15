Samsung could reportedly return to the Russia market
Given the current political climate in Europe, we can all agree that there are bigger concerns than new smartphone releases. The Old Continent is facing one of its biggest challenges since the end of the Second World War and the ramifications of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have been felt far and wide.
Of course, some work-arounds have been made available - there will always be those looking to buy an iPhone even in times of war. Hence, according to an article by CNN, many Russian retailers have managed to procure iPhone 14 units, despite Apple’s exit. They do come at a hefty premium, but they are available nonetheless.
The original claim comes from a popular Russian news outlet. The source cited reportedly claims that Samsung could restart sales as soon as October 2022. Samsung has yet to comment on the matter.
This presents a very interesting conundrum. Judging by Apple’s experience, the newest tech products will always find their way to those willing to splurge. However, does this necessarily mean that Samsung should cave in and abandon the strategy it adopted in March( i.e. freezing all shipments to Russia)?
This is a loaded question, which is without a definitive answer. At any rate, denying Russians the latest and greatest smartphones will do little in the way of influencing the outcome of the War in Ukraine. If only it were that simple.
One less discussed aspect of the political consequences is the increasing isolation of Russia from the technological world. With Apple’s departure from the Russian market, the iPhone 14 is unlikely to make its official debut there anytime soon.
With Samsung, the solution will likely be even more simple. According to an article by Reuters, the Korean tech giant is expected to return to the Russian market just six months after its initial departure.
