Samsung and LG preparing to produce 'hybrid' OLED panels for the iPad Pro 2024

While Apple is focusing on making its upcoming Reality Pro AR/VR headset a success, many other products are waiting for crucial updates. And although some lineups have been left in a good spot, the iPad portfolio in particular has never been in such a messy state.

One big reason for this chaos is the lack of proper differentiation, especially when it comes to display technology. Currently, only the 12.9” iPad Pro features a mini-LED display, with the 11” version being stuck with the LED technology used in lower-end devices like the iPad Air (2022).

Luckily, the high-end iPad Pro will finally be adopting OLED technology in 2024. According to a new report by ET News, subsequently covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article, Samsung Display, the main panel supplier, and LG Display are both already preparing for the mass production of the iPad Pro 2024.

According to the source, the next iPad Pro will feature a ‘hybrid’ OLED panel, a variation of the familiar technology, which less-susceptible to ‘crumpling’. The latter is a distortion phenomenon that can sometimes occur in larger OLED panels. Reportedly, this was a major concern for Apple and one of the reasons why the Cupertino company opted to use mini-LED for the 12.9 iPad Pro in the past.

The new display technology will not be the only change in 2024. The ‘hybrid’ OLED iPads will also be slightly bigger, with the smaller 11” variant going up to 11.1”, and the 12.9” model - to 13”. Additionally, according to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, we can expect the iPad Pro 2024 to introduce some design changes, like slimmer bezels and, potentially, a bigger Apple logo to facilitate MagSafe connectivity.

The report makes no mention of the rumored gargantuan 14-inch iPad. Hence, it is possible that Apple is leaving some of its even more ambitious plans for the iPad for the more distant future. Still, by the looks of it, the next iPad Pro is one iPad worth looking forward to.
