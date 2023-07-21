Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Samsung Wallet adds Student ID support in the US

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Wallet adds Student ID support in the US
In today's digital age, having a virtual wallet on your smartphone is incredibly convenient. Gone are the days of carrying bulky wallets or heavy bags. And now, students in the US who have Galaxy phones can also add their Student ID to their Samsung wallet.
 
Samsung has partnered with 68 colleges, universities, and higher education institutions nationwide, including Penn State, the University of Florida, Central Michigan University, and the University of North Alabama. These schools are now letting students add their Student IDs to Samsung Wallet. Samsung is also working with other partners to bring this feature to more institutions.

When you add your Student ID to the Samsung Wallet, you can do many things with just a tap of your phone. You can open doors, access the library and events, pay for lunch, and more. It simplifies how you get around campus. Some participating higher education institutions also allow you to use your phone for NFC-based payments at on-campus stores, vending machines, and other places.

There are two useful modes added to the Student ID feature. Fast Mode lets you use your Student ID with one tap, even when your screen is off and your phone is locked. Power Reserve mode allows using your Student ID for up to 24 hours after your phone powers down due to low battery.
 
Fast Mode and Power Reserve are possible because Samsung Wallet keeps your Student ID information in a highly secure and isolated environment on your phone, protecting it from digital and physical hacking attempts.

Samsung teamed up with the Transact Campus, a leader in innovative payment and Mobile Credential solutions for a connected campus. So, if you want to use your Student ID with your Samsung Wallet, you need to follow three easy steps.

1. Download the Transact eAccount Mobile app from the Google Play Store, and open it.
2. Follow the startup instructions, tap 'Get Started,' and find your school name on the Mobile ID login screen.
3. After verifying your identity, click 'Add to Samsung Wallet.' 

Samsung Wallet, introduced last year as a successor to Samsung Pay, lets you securely add keys, IDs, credit cards, membership cards, and more. It works on Galaxy devices, running Android 9 or above, including S Series, Note and Z Series, and A Series models.

And there is no doubt it will also be compatible with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a preorder bonus!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for preorder reservation at Samsung. Those who pull the trigger now will get $50 towards any other preorder deals Samsung announces on July 26 when the Z Fold 5 will be unveiled!
$50
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 5 now to get Samsung's extra credit!

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the most radical redesign of Samsung's clamshell line of foldables when it gets announced at the July 26 Unpacked event. Reserve yours now and get $50 on top of the generous trade-in preorder offers and other Samsung credit bonuses!
$50
Reserve at Samsung

Popular stories

1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless