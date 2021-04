Samsung to unveil the most powerful Galaxy device on April 28

the most powerful Galaxy

After introducing the Galaxy S21 early this year, we didn't expect Samsung to schedule another Unpacked event until later this summer. The South Korean did the unexpected though and announced another Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to take place on April 28.What's interesting is that Samsung claims “” device will be unveiled later this month, and while we believe there's room for improvement, we feel that's a bit early to launch a better device than the Galaxy S21 series. It would clearly cannibalize the sales of Samsung's most recent flagship smartphones and would raise the bar even higher for the next one.If Samsung doesn't plan to introduce a brand new Galaxy smartphone, what else could it be? According to previous reports , Samsung will release a Windows 10 laptop sometime in Q3 2021, which will be equipped with an Exynos chipset that features an AMD GPU (graphics processing unit).The reports that date from early 2021 claim Samsung might unveil its powerful Windows 10 laptop in the second half of the year, after the Galaxy Note announcement. However, the next Galaxy Note might be, in fact, the reason that Samsung decided to reveal the laptop slightly earlier.Advertising two very different products at the same time is not only costly but a lot less efficient than it would be to focus on each one at a time. Obviously, we won't be upset if Samsung introduces the next Galaxy Note later this month, it's just that we believe it might be too early for that.That being said, Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for 10 am Eastern, April 28, and it will be streamed live on Samsung.com.