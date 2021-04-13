Samsung to unveil the most powerful Galaxy device on April 28
What's interesting is that Samsung claims “the most powerful Galaxy” device will be unveiled later this month, and while we believe there's room for improvement, we feel that's a bit early to launch a better device than the Galaxy S21 series. It would clearly cannibalize the sales of Samsung's most recent flagship smartphones and would raise the bar even higher for the next one.
The reports that date from early 2021 claim Samsung might unveil its powerful Windows 10 laptop in the second half of the year, after the Galaxy Note announcement. However, the next Galaxy Note might be, in fact, the reason that Samsung decided to reveal the laptop slightly earlier.
That being said, Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for 10 am Eastern, April 28, and it will be streamed live on Samsung.com.