Samsung M31s receives One UI 3.1 update

Samsung had been continuously releasing Android 11 updates for its customers around the globe. After most countries got the One UI 3.0 update for M31s
, now Samsung’s customers in India are receiving the One UI 3.1
for their Galaxy M31s
(via SamMobile
). The update has a software version number of M317FXXU2CUB1 and a size of 1932.15 MB. It also contains the February 2021 security patch for Android 11.
The aforementioned update has a variety of new features. The most memorable are the new UI design, dedicated media player widget in the quick setting panel, one-time permissions, an auto reset option for the permissions, new conversation section in the notifications panel, updated Parental Controls and Digital Wellbeing sections. A better overall performance of the Galaxy M31s
is also to be expected.
The One UI 3.1 brings better stock apps, new features included in the Samsung Keyboard and Samsung Internet applications, and also quicker launch times for all applications. The Samsung Galaxy M31s
is said to miss some of the features that come with One UI 3.1, though. For example, one won’t have access to the Multi Mic Recording app or the Object Eraser Tool.
If you have the Galaxy M31s
, you should probably get a notification that the update is available for installation. Alternatively, you can manually check for its availability by going into Settings, then Software Update and then Download and install. With Samsung releasing the One UI 3.1 for the Galaxy M31s
in India, more regions are expected to be reached by the update in the near future.
