Samsung Apps

Samsung Global Goals app helps Galaxy users make the world better

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 21, 2020, 5:15 AM
Today, Samsung has announced its new Global Goals app as part of its ongoing partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The app will allow Galaxy users to get involved with raising funds for UNDP's 17 goals towards sustainable development, in an effort to make the world a better place by the year 2030.

As Samsung's "Global Goals App, at a Glance" video explains, the global Galaxy user community is given "the opportunity to create a better world through small actions." Those range from learning about Global Goals and spreading the word, to direct donations of as little as $1 through an in-app purchase.

Additionally, Galaxy users can support the cause for free, via interacting with traditional ads that can be found inside the app, and gaining revenue. Users can then choose which of the 17 goals matters to them the most, and donate that revenue towards it.

Samsung will be matching the user-generated revenue "each time - up to $5 million each year - doubling the amount donated." In addition, the app will provide users with updates on Samsung's Global Goals campaign, along with news and figures.

The Samsung Global Goals app can be downloaded on Google Play here, and is only available to Samsung smartphone users.

Below are the 17 Global Goals for sustainable development, as listed by the United Nations:
  1. No poverty
  2. Zero hunger
  3. Good health and well-being
  4. Quality education
  5. Gender equality
  6. Clean water and sanitation
  7. Affordable and clean energy
  8. Decent work and economic growth
  9. Industry, innovation and infrastructure
  10. Reduced inequalities
  11. Sustainable cities and communities
  12. Responsible consumption and production
  13. Climate action
  14. Life below water (Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources)
  15. Life on land (Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems)
  16. Peace, justice and strong institutions
  17. Partnerships for the goals

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless