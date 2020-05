Samsung Global Goals app helps Galaxy users make the world better

Below are the 17 Global Goals for sustainable development, as listed by the United Nations:

No poverty Zero hunger Good health and well-being Quality education Gender equality Clean water and sanitation Affordable and clean energy Decent work and economic growth Industry, innovation and infrastructure Reduced inequalities Sustainable cities and communities Responsible consumption and production Climate action Life below water (Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources) Life on land (Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems) Peace, justice and strong institutions Partnerships for the goals

Today, Samsung has announced its new Global Goals app as part of its ongoing partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).The app will allow Galaxy users to get involved with raising funds for UNDP's 17 goals towards sustainable development, in an effort to make the world a better place by the year 2030.As Samsung's "Global Goals App, at a Glance" video explains, the global Galaxy user community is given "the opportunity to create a better world through small actions." Those range from learning about Global Goals and spreading the word, to direct donations of as little as $1 through an in-app purchase.Additionally, Galaxy users can support the cause for free, via interacting with traditional ads that can be found inside the app, and gaining revenue. Users can then choose which of the 17 goals matters to them the most, and donate that revenue towards it.Samsung will be matching the user-generated revenue "each time - up to $5 million each year - doubling the amount donated." In addition, the app will provide users with updates on Samsung's Global Goals campaign, along with news and figures.The Samsung Global Goals app can be downloaded on Google Play here , and is only available to Samsung smartphone users.