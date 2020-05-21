Samsung Global Goals app helps Galaxy users make the world better
Today, Samsung has announced its new Global Goals app as part of its ongoing partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
As Samsung's "Global Goals App, at a Glance" video explains, the global Galaxy user community is given "the opportunity to create a better world through small actions." Those range from learning about Global Goals and spreading the word, to direct donations of as little as $1 through an in-app purchase.
Samsung will be matching the user-generated revenue "each time - up to $5 million each year - doubling the amount donated." In addition, the app will provide users with updates on Samsung's Global Goals campaign, along with news and figures.
The Samsung Global Goals app can be downloaded on Google Play here, and is only available to Samsung smartphone users.
Below are the 17 Global Goals for sustainable development, as listed by the United Nations:
- No poverty
- Zero hunger
- Good health and well-being
- Quality education
- Gender equality
- Clean water and sanitation
- Affordable and clean energy
- Decent work and economic growth
- Industry, innovation and infrastructure
- Reduced inequalities
- Sustainable cities and communities
- Responsible consumption and production
- Climate action
- Life below water (Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources)
- Life on land (Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems)
- Peace, justice and strong institutions
- Partnerships for the goals