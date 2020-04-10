Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is $50 off at Best Buy, $25 gift card in tow

While the Galaxy Watch Active isn't the most recent smartwatch launched by Samsung, it's only been a year since it made it to the market. Despite that, the wearable device usually sells for $200, although many times you can score one for just $150 but deals like these come with downsides.
The deal that we're now telling you about doesn't come with any hidden disadvantages, and it's also one of the best we've seen to date. First off, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is $50 off at Best Buy. On top of that, the US retailer offers a $25 gift card to everyone who buys the smartwatch while the promotion is active.
Thirdly, you get to choose from multiple color variations, including Black, Rose Gold, Green, and Silver. If you can't afford to pay $150 for a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, there are various offers for open-box models that start at just $120, but we'd strongly recommend taking the other deal instead if you're on the market for a smartwatch.
And if you're not really sure about this particular smartwatch, you can read our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active full review
for more details.
