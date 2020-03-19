Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) coming soon to AT&T and Verizon
After Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung now plans to release a budget-friendly tablet that will be coming to the US. Dubbed Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), the tablet will be offered by both AT&T and Verizon as proven by the official renders provided by Evan Blass.
The list of specs points out that the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will be powered by Android 9.0 Pie, which is quite sad considering that Google released Android 10 several months ago. The rest of the tablet's specs are far from being impressive, but that's to be expected since this is meant to be a low-end device.
As such, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will be equipped with a 1.8GHz octa-core Exynos 7904 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage (up to 512GB). An 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper will be included too, along with a 5,000 mAh battery.
Unsurprisingly, the tablet sports an 8.4-inch display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. There's no word on price or availability yet, but we're clearly very close to an official reveal.