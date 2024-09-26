Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus benchmark pegs it faster than the S25 Ultra

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
After the Galaxy S25 Ultra, both the North American and European versions, it is now time for the Galaxy S25 Plus processor to shine in benchmark databases. The US version of the phone has appeared on Geekbench carrying Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, and its benchmark score is really something to marvel at.

Outpacing the recently leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra single-core score with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset clocked at 4.47 GHz in its European version, the Galaxy S25+ is listed with two performance cores clocked at 4.19 GHz. This somewhat explains the ground it gives in the multicore score count. 

When comparing apples to apples, though, or the unlocked versions for sale in the US that are both clocked at 4.19 GHz maximums, the S25+ pulls ahead of the S25 Ultra in the muticore count on Geekbench.

Galaxy 25 Ultra vs S25+ benchmark score
Galaxy 25 Ultra vs S25+ benchmark score | Image credit – Geekbench

These discrepancies could be explained by the fact that Samsung's upcoming S25 family of flagship phones will run on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset dubbed Snapdragon for Galaxy, as usual.

Qualcomm and Samsung are most likely still tweaking the exclusive features that the tailored Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will offer and finding where is the sweet point in the power draw and performance tradeoff with engineering prototypes.

Typically, Qualcomm clocks the custom Snapdragon processor version for Samsung higher, so the Galaxy S25 Ultra version with 4.47 GHz for the two performance cores and 3.53 GHz for the six midrange efficiency cores might be the real deal in the end. 

Also, let's not forget that the Galaxy S25 Plus will have a slightly smaller display with fewer pixels for the graphics processing unit to push and refresh, so that's why it might have a slight edge in benchmarks before the Galaxy S25 Ultra

In all cases, however, the Galaxy S25 family is shaping up to be a performance beast, with AI calculations read to take on the mightiest of them and win, including the iPhone 16 Pro line that it already beats even in these preliminary benchmarks.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless