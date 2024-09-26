Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus benchmark pegs it faster than the S25 Ultra





Outpacing the recently leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra single-core score with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset clocked at 4.47 GHz in its European version, the Outpacing the recently leakedsingle-core score with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset clocked at 4.47 GHz in its European version, the Galaxy S25 + is listed with two performance cores clocked at 4.19 GHz. This somewhat explains the ground it gives in the multicore score count.





When comparing apples to apples, though, or the unlocked versions for sale in the US that are both clocked at 4.19 GHz maximums, the S25+ pulls ahead of the S25 Ultra in the muticore count on Geekbench









These discrepancies could be explained by the fact that Samsung's upcoming S25 family of flagship phones will run on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset dubbed Snapdragon for Galaxy, as usual.





Qualcomm and Samsung are most likely still tweaking the exclusive features that the tailored Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will offer and finding where is the sweet point in the power draw and performance tradeoff with engineering prototypes.



Typically, Qualcomm clocks the custom Snapdragon processor version for Samsung higher, so the Galaxy S25 Ultra version with 4.47 GHz for the two performance cores and 3.53 GHz for the six midrange efficiency cores might be the real deal in the end.





Also, let's not forget that the Galaxy S25 Plus will have a slightly smaller display with fewer pixels for the graphics processing unit to push and refresh, so that's why it might have a slight edge in benchmarks before the Galaxy S25 Ultra .





Galaxy S25 family is shaping up to be a performance beast, with AI calculations read to take on the mightiest of them and win, including the In all cases, however, thefamily is shaping up to be a performance beast, with AI calculations read to take on the mightiest of them and win, including the iPhone 16 Pro line that it already beats even in these preliminary benchmarks.