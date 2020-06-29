T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Save $200 on these Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 29, 2020, 9:05 AM
Samsung is running a sale on Amazon, so as the title says, if you're looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone, here is your chance to save a little bit. Although 200 bucks might not seem too much considering these phones cost more than $1,000, at least it's something that people can spend on something else.

Also, you get to choose between the Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, as both are getting the $200 discount. It's just that you won't be able to choose your favorite colors since the sale is limited to just a couple.

For example, you can get a cheaper Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G if you buy the Cosmic Gray version instead of the Cosmic Black. If you prefer the Galaxy S20+ 5G, it's the other way around. What both deals have in common is that these are US versions, so they're compatible with all carriers in the country.

The phones are unlocked and come with US warranty since they're sold directly by Samsung. It's worth adding that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G usually sells for a whopping $1,400, while the Galaxy S20+ 5G costs no less than $1,200. I guess you still have to pay more than $1,000 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G even with the discount, but the Galaxy S20+ 5G is just below that psychological barrier.

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$770 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$900 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 8 Reviews
$1200 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1000 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

