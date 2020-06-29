Save $200 on these Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones
For example, you can get a cheaper Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G if you buy the Cosmic Gray version instead of the Cosmic Black. If you prefer the Galaxy S20+ 5G, it's the other way around. What both deals have in common is that these are US versions, so they're compatible with all carriers in the country.
The phones are unlocked and come with US warranty since they're sold directly by Samsung. It's worth adding that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G usually sells for a whopping $1,400, while the Galaxy S20+ 5G costs no less than $1,200. I guess you still have to pay more than $1,000 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G even with the discount, but the Galaxy S20+ 5G is just below that psychological barrier.