Samsung Display researcher nabbed for selling trade secrets to China's OLED industry





After the researcher transferred novel OLED display technology like excimer laser annealing equipment or a means to optically clean resin inkjet machinery between 2018 to May 2020, they left Samsung and went to work for an OLED panel maker in China.





Chinese phones have been making strides in their display quality and innovation in the recent years to the point where they are first to market with per-unit factory display calibration or even teardrop foldable phone hinges that nearly remove the inner crease of the main panel.





That's not to mention their early adoption of the LTPO OLED display technology which saw them introduce dynamic refresh rates and ultrabright panels ahead of everybody else, even Samsung.

So much so that Apple recently had to resort to Samsung's iPhone panels again after the other OLED display companies it is constantly trying to diversify its supply chain with fell flat with yield and quality.