Safari 14 will bring biometric login to websites on iPhone and Mac
As part of the virtual WWDC 2020, WebKit engineer Jiewen Tan introduced support for Web Authentication API on Safari 14 for iOS and Mac. Websites will now have the ability to use an Apple device’s built-in authentication systems for quicker, easier logins, essentially enabling biometric support for thousands of use cases not possible before.
Once this API support becomes more widely integrated across the web, Apple users will likely find that the frequency of needing to remember a password or username is far reduced. This is a huge development for iOS, of course, but also for FIDO, the consortium behind the Web Authentication API. FIDO, or Fast Identity Online, is a cooperative effort from companies like PayPal, Google, Visa, and others that is pushing for alternative authentication standards that are more convenient and secure than passwords.
Hopefully, this will mark the start of a larger shift to enable better, stronger, and faster authentication methods across platforms and devices.