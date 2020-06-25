iOS Apple Software updates

Safari 14 will bring biometric login to websites on iPhone and Mac

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jun 25, 2020, 5:43 PM
Safari 14 will bring biometric login to websites on iPhone and Mac
As our virtual lives grow more and more complex, the widespread reach of biometric security continues to expand. Almost every part of our digital footprint can already be accessed through our fingerprint or facial features, but it looks like Apple is ready to take things beyond ‘almost’.

As part of the virtual WWDC 2020, WebKit engineer Jiewen Tan introduced support for Web Authentication API on Safari 14 for iOS and Mac. Websites will now have the ability to use an Apple device’s built-in authentication systems for quicker, easier logins, essentially enabling biometric support for thousands of use cases not possible before.

Many or most iOS apps requiring a higher level of security already support biometric login through Face ID or Touch ID, but it’s different for browsers and PCs, where users are generally stuck typing in a username and password—and more often than not, waiting for a 2FA code to arrive via text message as well.

Once this API support becomes more widely integrated across the web, Apple users will likely find that the frequency of needing to remember a password or username is far reduced. This is a huge development for iOS, of course, but also for FIDO, the consortium behind the Web Authentication API. FIDO, or Fast Identity Online, is a cooperative effort from companies like PayPal, Google, Visa, and others that is pushing for alternative authentication standards that are more convenient and secure than passwords.

Hopefully, this will mark the start of a larger shift to enable better, stronger, and faster authentication methods across platforms and devices.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked high-quality render does the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A71 Review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 Battery Test Complete: good and better

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless