Reddit is officially down [UPDATED]

Update from November 21, 2024:





Complaints over Reddit's instability are mounting again, hinting whatever progress the company made has been lost. Issues that I was facing when the outage started are back, and the complaints graph on Down Detector suggests most other users are in the same boat.





The original story from November 21, 2024 follows below:





If you think Reddit is acting up, you are not alone, as the social media platform seems to be experiencing issues. While the site isn't down per se, it is massively glitchy right now, making it difficult to sign in or access some posts.





Nearly 45,000 complaints have been lodged on the outage tracker Down Detector in just one hour. The outage seemingly started at around 3.26 AM Eastern Time.





When I was trying to sign in on the web, I got the following error:





"upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure"





Many other users were shown the same error when accessing the website. The problem also extends to the app, which says "We had some trouble getting to Reddit" whenever you open a post.









Reddit has officially acknowledged the issue , with its status page saying that the company is experiencing "Degraded performance for reddit.com." The glitch affects nearly everything, from desktop and mobile websites to comment processing and spam processing.









The company is working on the issue and with complaints steadily quieting down, it looks like it has a handle on the problem. Everything appears to be working fine for me now but that doesn't mean the problem has been fixed completely. Complaints have not entirely subsided, with many users on social media websites saying that they still can't access Reddit.





Reddit is not the only platform experiencing issues today. Social network BlueSky and payment app Venmo were also having problems, but they are largely back to functioning normally.



