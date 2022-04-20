 Product tagging now available for most US Instagram Users - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Stay Tuned
Big changes coming soon at PhoneArena
0 d
00: 00: 00

Product tagging now available for most US Instagram Users

Dzhoro Ivanov
By
0
Product tagging now available for most US Instagram User
As of April 18, Instagram will enable users to tag products in their posts, a feature that was previously restricted to select few accounts. There are a couple of caveats, however.

Firstly, only public profiles will be able to access the new feature. Secondly, product tags will only be available for your feed (Instagram is reportedly working on a similar option for Stories). Thirdly, for the time being at least, users will not benefit from a share of the revenue.

For now, that is. Instagram is in fact continuing efforts to make it easier for smaller creators to make a living by using their app. Just because there currently is no direct financial incentive for users to make use of the new feature, does not mean that one will not exist in the foreseeable future.

More importantly, however, product tagging will allow users to “support their favorite small business” in the company’s own words. Hence, it will work towards the creation of a “creator middle class”, a long-term goal of the platform that Mark Zuckerberg announced not long ago (you can learn more about Meta’s vision here).

Many aspiring influencers will rejoice at the prospect of promoting their favorite products in their Instagram feeds. You can now expect every small-scale creator and their mom to participate in the hype train when a new product makes waves.

Lastly, the feature is incredibly easy to use as it works in a similar fashion to the way you can already tag other Instagram users. You simply have to find an eligible brand, tag it and, optionally, give specifics for the product in question. Any user will be able directly purchase the product by tapping on the tag. And this is how you support your favorite company - in just a few clicks.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Instagram playing with fire again: removing Recent posts, but from a different page
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Instagram playing with fire again: removing Recent posts, but from a different page
Samsung rolls out yet another hefty bug-fixing Galaxy S22 series update
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung rolls out yet another hefty bug-fixing Galaxy S22 series update
The largest ever 50MP phone camera sensor from Sony is landing in a handset this year
by Daniel Petrov,  3
The largest ever 50MP phone camera sensor from Sony is landing in a handset this year
More sustainability, less waste: 20% of materials used by Apple are recycled
by Dzhoro Ivanov,  0
More sustainability, less waste: 20% of materials used by Apple are recycled
Gmail finally adds support for iOS' Focus mode
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Gmail finally adds support for iOS' Focus mode
Leaked renders hint at an upcoming low-cost Motorola phone with no jack
by Adrian Diaconescu,  6
Leaked renders hint at an upcoming low-cost Motorola phone with no jack
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless