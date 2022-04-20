Product tagging now available for most US Instagram Users

Product tagging now available for most US Instagram Users0
Firstly, only public profiles will be able to access the new feature. Secondly, product tags will only be available for your feed (Instagram is reportedly working on a similar option for Stories). Thirdly, for the time being at least, users will not benefit from a share of the revenue.
For now, that is. Instagram is in fact continuing efforts to make it easier for smaller creators to make a living by using their app. Just because there currently is no direct financial incentive for users to make use of the new feature, does not mean that one will not exist in the foreseeable future.
More importantly, however, product tagging will allow users to “support their favorite small business” in the company’s own words. Hence, it will work towards the creation of a “creator middle class”, a long-term goal of the platform that Mark Zuckerberg announced not long ago (you can learn more about Meta’s vision here).
Many aspiring influencers will rejoice at the prospect of promoting their favorite products in their Instagram feeds. You can now expect every small-scale creator and their mom to participate in the hype train when a new product makes waves.
Lastly, the feature is incredibly easy to use as it works in a similar fashion to the way you can already tag other Instagram users. You simply have to find an eligible brand, tag it and, optionally, give specifics for the product in question. Any user will be able directly purchase the product by tapping on the tag. And this is how you support your favorite company - in just a few clicks.
