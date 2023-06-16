Post, a Twitter alternative, is now available on iOS
Post is one of the many social media platforms that some people say could be the next Twitter. I don't know why or if there is a need for another Twitter, but Post is a platform similar to Twitter's concept but with a different approach.
As noticed by TechCrunch, Post has recently launched its app for iOS, aiming to provide people with a new way to receive and follow the news. If you open Post, you will see their statement on the front page saying, "Welcome to a civil place for real people to debate ideas and learn from experts, journalists, and individual creators."
Each article has a cost in points, which you can purchase through an in-app purchase. For $4.29, you can get 300 points, and considering that most articles only require 1 point, that provides plenty of material to read. Of course, there are some articles worth 29 points or more, but those are exceptions rather than the rule.
In fact, after registering, you will receive a gift of 50 points that can be used to read articles. Speaking of registration, it is a bit different than the usual process to install the app on your iOS device since it is not yet available on the App Store.
You have to visit the app's official website, scan a QR code, or follow the link in the Safari browser on your phone. After that, instructions will guide you to tap the share button and then click on the "Add to Home Screen" button if you want to use Post as an app. It should then be available on your home screen.
Publishers currently receive 100% of the revenue from the points, although this might change in the future when Post needs to generate its own profit. Post is funded by the company Andreessen Horowitz and the author and marketing professor Scott Galloway.
The Post app offers three feeds: following, explore, and news. The news feed provides news from various publishers, including Reuters, The New Yorker, The Independent, NBC News, Fortune Magazine, and many more. To read their articles, you need to pay with points.
Many of the articles available on Post are free to read on their publishers' websites, and some might wonder why they should pay for them in that case. Well, Post does not have any ads, which I personally find quite refreshing and enjoyable.
