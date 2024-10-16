Pixel users worried about a promised feature not making it to Android 15
In July, signs appeared that Google was going to bring a feature to limit charging to 80 percent on Pixel phones. The feature officially showed up in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2. However, to the dismay of many Pixel users who downloaded Android 15 which started rolling out two days ago, the feature is not there.
Code snippets first hinted at this feature earlier this year. It will not let your phone charge beyond 80 percent as this is the upper limit of the charging sweet spot. Charging a phone to its maximum capacity puts a strain on the battery and makes it degrade faster, reducing its lifespan. That's because the energy stored in a battery when it's charged to its extreme limit will generate a higher temperature and reduce the number of charge cycles it can tolerate.
The timing of the beta rollout is a crucial piece of information. As 9to5Google notes, since the feature is tied to QPR1 or the first quarterly release, it is unlikely to arrive before December.
That's why, it was naive to expect the feature to arrive with the first Android 15 update. So, even though the feature is not officially here yet, it will arrive at some point during the Android 15 cycle, probably as part of the next quarterly update in December as we already mentioned.
With the top Android phones including Google's recent Pixel devices now offering seven years of support, ensuring longevity is more important than ever. Sure, a battery can always be replaced, but that's an added step and also costs money. A built-in feature that extends the battery's lifespan makes more sense. It's also a more reliable way of ensuring your battery never charges to 100% than telling yourself you'll remember to unplug your phone.
According to 9to5Google, Pixel users should have never expected the feature in the first stable update.
Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 brought the feature to Pixel users in September with a new "Charging optimization" menu that limited charging to 80 percent.
Android 15 will bring a feature that limits charging to 80 percent later this year. | Image Credit- 9to5Google
