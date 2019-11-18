Can you DJ with the Pixel 4? Google spins the Motion Sense record









skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand ." Not for nothing, but those are the things that LG does on the Google lists the Motion Sense abilities on the Pixel 4 as "." Not for nothing, but those are the things that LG does on the G8 ThinQ just with the front camera kit, no fancy miniaturized radars, no bezelicious sprawling at the top.





The team from Mountain View, however, begs to differ, as it stresses on the ability to recognize even minute hand movements, and that the whole shebang doesn't need well-lit spaces to work, as the radar bounces radar waves off your hands.





As if to prove that last point, it created a Motion Sense promo video that features a custom DJ rig made from eight Google Pixel 4 handsets elevated "for a special performance on a Las Vegas rooftop" at night time.





The phones, and a few million LED lights, had DJ Felo swap tracks and samples by simply waving over the Pixels, in sync with singer Karol G’s performing her new "Tusa" track. Watch and learn how modern DJ-ing is done.



