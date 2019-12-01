Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Android

Phone addiction leads to 'panicky' withdrawals, but is a handset all you are taking away?

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 01, 2019, 10:31 AM
Phone addiction leads to 'panicky' withdrawals, but is a handset all you are taking away?
Another study, another smartphone addiction proof. Researchers at King's College in London probed a whopping number of 41 studies that analyze 42,000 adolescents to look into what the study, issued in BMC Psychiatry, calls "problematic smartphone usage."

We will spare you the suspense, as the studies predictably found issues that in 25% of the young people bordered on addiction, complete with withdrawal symptoms when, say, parents took away their phones. 

They exhibited up to "panicky" behavior, turning quickly into depression and lack of sleep. According to Nicola Kalk, from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London:

Smartphones are here to stay and there is a need to understand the prevalence of problematic smartphone usage. We don't know whether it is the smartphone itself that can be addictive or the apps that people use. 

Nevertheless, there is a need for public awareness around smartphone use in children and young people, and parents should be aware of how much time their children spend on their phones

Pretty boilerplate, don't you think? What was actually surprising is that just a quarter of the surveyed adolescents exhibited such phone-withdrawal symptoms, what with all the warnings that handsets are dooming a whole generation. 

In fact, Amy Orben, A research fellow at the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit at the University of Cambridge, was quick to warn against premature conclusions: "It has been shown previously that smartphone effects are not a one-way street, but that mood can impact the amount of smartphone use, as well."

It's a common sense conclusion, as what parents take away when they limit their teen's access to their phone, or ban it altogether, is not just the device that takes pictures, serves websites, or plays music. 

Your friendship connections are often on the phone, and the complex social life teens (or adults, for that matter) have carefully built around the phone as a vessel of those networks, can really lead to withdrawal symptoms, if abruptly terminated. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Best-AT-T-Black-Friday-deals-iPhone-Note-Watch
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders
samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.