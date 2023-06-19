‘Peak’ Smartphone Design: What We Can(not) Expect from the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24

Smartphone Design: What Manufacturers Value





Nevertheless, there is nothing normal about your smartphone shattering to bits after a single drop. It is a conscious choice on the part of the manufacturer - the hardware is fragile by design. It does not take cutting-edge technology to create a durable phone - just ask Nokia.The same goes for battery life. Smartphone manufacturers have (collectively) agreed that good battery life is measured in hours, not days. It is perfectly feasible to design a smartphone with a week-long battery life, but nobody does it. Why?In short, my view is that smartphones are stagnating because companies have decided to (marginally) improve upon a number of parameters that they deem important, while ignoring everything else in the process. This is where the concept of diminishing marginal utility comes in.To put it simply, increased consumption leads to a reduction in the relative satisfaction gained from each additional unit being consumed. For example, if you are thirsty and chug a glass of water, you will derive a great deal of satisfaction from quenching your thirst. However, after the first glass, every subsequent sip will be less and less enjoyable. When you are on your third or fourth glass, it may well become unbearable.