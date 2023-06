‘Peak’ Smartphone Design: What We Can(not) Expect from the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24

Nevertheless, there is nothing normal about your smartphone shattering to bits after a single drop. It is a conscious choice on the part of the manufacturer - the hardware is fragile by design. It does not take cutting-edge technology to create a durable phone - just ask Nokia.



The same goes for battery life. Smartphone manufacturers have (collectively) agreed that good battery life is measured in hours, not days. It is perfectly feasible to design a smartphone with a week-long battery life, but nobody does it. Why?



Smartphone Design: What Manufacturers Value



In short, my view is that smartphones are stagnating because companies have decided to (marginally) improve upon a number of parameters that they deem important, while ignoring everything else in the process. This is where the concept of diminishing marginal utility comes in.



This is what is happening with many aspects of smartphone design. Yes, blazing performance is nice and an impressive gigahertz count is indeed impressive, but there is only so much utility a user can derive from a immensely powerful chipset. At some point, many would sacrifice a nano-second of speed for a couple of minutes of battery life.



Luckily, the ‘bigger is better’ philosophy has been abandoned in some areas of smartphone design. For instance, there seems to be a consensus amongst manufacturers that anything more than a QHD resolution panel on a phone is wasteful. However, in many aspects, the big numbers craze is very much alive. The worst part - there is so much to be gained from putting an end to it



