 Patent showcases a potential Surface Duo 3 with a foldable display - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Patent showcases a potential Surface Duo 3 with a foldable display

Microsoft
2
Patent showcases a potential Surface Duo 3 with a foldable display
Fall seems to be a busy time for America’s tech giants. We already saw Apple unveil its iPhone 14 lineup, and we are now looking forward to Google and Meta’s upcoming events, both scheduled for October.

But there is one company that seems to have fallen under the radar as of late, at least when it comes to its smartphones. Microsoft is preparing for an October event of its own, where it plans to announce its new Surface Pro 9. One thing that will not be unveiled at the event, however, is a Surface Duo 3.

The company’s novel double-display smartphone has not been in a good spot for quite some time. Its price has fallen considerably, it has been out of stock on Microsoft’s official website and many even expected the discontinuation of the Duo lineup as a whole.

As recently as last week, Microsoft put the aforementioned rumors to rest and reaffirmed its commitment to both the Duo and its form factor - potentially through the adoption of foldable display technology.

Now, a new patent lends credibility to a potential future foldable Surface Duo 3. This information was first brought forward by Windows Latest in a dedicated article.

The patent showcases a foldable with a 360 degree rotating hinge. This design decision enables the device to fold outwards, as well as inwards and opens the way for many interesting possibilities.

For example, the need for a dedicated cover screen is virtually eliminated. By folding the device outwards, users will be able to use half of the foldable display as a conventional smartphone.

The patent by Microsoft is essentially a unique blend between the Galaxy Z Fold and the Huawei Mate Xs series. Even as a foldable, the Surface Duo 3, assuming it ends up adopting the technology in this patent, might be one of a kind.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test

Popular stories

Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Google Pixel Watch price and colors leak
Google Pixel Watch price and colors leak
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless