Pandora brings Modes functionality to its Halloween Party radio station
- Hip hop fans can select the Hip Hop Horrorween Mode, with songs like The Monster by Eminem and SICKO MODE by Travis Scott.
- If country is more your style, you can check out the Creepy Country Mode, featuring Creepin' by Eric Church and Ghost In This House by Alison Krauss.
- Other Modes include Disney Halloween Party (Halloween Disney classics), Rock from the Crypt (spooky rock hits) and Haunted House (creepy sounds & chilling voices).
Just this year, the Modes functionality has been added to various genre stations like Qmunity, Black Music Forever, LeBron James' UNINTERRUPTED, and now Halloween Party, with more to come.
Pandora claims Modes has increased the amount of engagement by 9 percent, which “confirms that listeners are seeking a new kind of middle-ground between passive 'lean-back' and controlled 'lean-in' experiences.” We couldn't agree more.