Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Hands-on Apps

PDFelement — the all-in-one PDF viewer and editor

Wondershare
posted by Wondershare
Mar 08, 2021, 3:44 AM
PDFelement — the all-in-one PDF viewer and editor
Advertorial by Wondershare: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

It’s been a while since we heard the term “post-PC era”, but hey one can’t deny we are actually living it. Smartphones and tablets have become extremely powerful and capable and a lot of people use them for both entertainment, personal banking, and shuffling through business documents.

What’s a popular format for business documents? Well, PDF is still going strong thanks to its capability to seamlessly incorporate highlighting, marking, and inserting images. And it’s definitely a good idea to have a competent PDF viewer / editor on your phone and tablet. Even better if it has a PC / Mac client so you can sync all of your documents across all your device, right?

Well, enter

PDFelement



PDFelement is a multi-platform PDF document viewer and editor that allows you to quickly create, edit, and share PDF files.

So, let’s start from the top. What can you do with PDFelement?


As a robust document viewer, it allows you to read documents in different modes — scroll vertically or horizontally, see two pages per screen, zoom in and out freely, and even keep your device’s screen on for prolonged reading sessions.


Next, you’ve got an enhanced editor that’s easy to use. Edit text, highlight text, or add sticky notes and annotations right on the text body. Or, you can add global comments to the file in a sidebar. You can also draw any geometric shape on the document, or even add stamps (think “Approved”, “Denied”, “Sign here”, et cetera). Lastly, you can sign documents — scribble your signature on your touchscreen and you’re done. You can even save it for bulk document signing.

Additionally, you can add any image from your camera roll, should you need to, resize it and fit it anywhere you wish.

Or, if you are starting from scratch, you can create a PDF straight from the app. You can also use a scan feature to scan a real-life paper document and save it in .pdf format.


Want to add pages to an already existing document? PDFelement will let you merge two .pdf files and save the new version as a copy — just highlight the two and choose the “merge” option.


Basically, PDFelement is the app you need if you juggle with a lot of PDF documents. You can download the app now and try it out in its entirety — the free version will save PDF files with the PDFelement watermark.



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's next event might clash with the OnePlus 9 announcement
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 event date is now official, as is the Hasselblad camera tie-up
Popular stories
Tipster says Samsung will unveil two new watches earlier than expected; here's why it is rushing
Popular stories
The date of Google's next Pixel phone event may have just leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless