OnePlus Open is on sale for a ludicrously big discount





There's no such thing as perfect but OnePlus Open comes as close to perfection as possible from a design viewpoint. It's neither skinny like the Fold 5 nor wide like the Pixel Fold , which makes its 6.31-inch outer screen more usable. It's also lighter than those devices, so your hands will love you for going for it.





OnePlus Open 16GB 512GB 7.82 inches 120Hz inner screen | 6.31 inches 120Hz outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 48MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 64MP 3x telephoto cameras | 4,805mAH battery | 67W charging | Five years of software support $300 off (18%) $1399 99 $1699 99 Buy at BestBuy





Its hinge is rated to last a lot longer compared to the other two phones.





The inner screen is 7.82-inch and insanely bright and OnePlus makes the best use of its size by letting you multitask on a new level. Support for multiple concurrent apps makes the OnePlus Open a multitasking beast, handily beating the Pixel Fold and even outshining the Fold 5 in some areas.





The device is powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the same chip that powers the Fold 5. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of RAM as standard, which again gives it an edge over its rivals.





The phone offers one of the best camera systems on a foldable phone and churns out images that are sure to blow you away.





At $1,700, the OnePlus Open is already $100 cheaper than the Fold 5 and Pixel Fold , and Best Buy is running a deal that brings the price down to $1,400. That's a discount of $300 and the only requirement is that you activate the phone today.





If you don't want to do that, you can still save $200 on the phone, which matches the previous all-time low.



