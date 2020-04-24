OnePlus ends open beta program for two older flagships
Obviously, those who still run an OxygenOS Open Beta build on their OnePlus 6/6T phones should first back up their data using the OnePlus Switch app. Simply head to Settings / Utilities / OnePlus Switch and select Back and Restore, and then New Backup.
One the back process ends, you'll have to copy the [opbackup] folder on your phone to your computer using a data cable or store it in the cloud. After you roll back to a stable version of OxygenOS, you'll have to copy back the folder on your phone so that you can restore your data using OnePlus Switch. You can find more information about how to back up and restore your data on the official OnePlus forum.