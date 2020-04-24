Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus ends open beta program for two older flagships

Apr 24, 2020, 9:00 PM
OnePlus ends open beta program for two older flagships
The last major update OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T flagships will receive is Android 10. The Chinese company recently announced it will end the open beta program for these two smartphones once the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 gets released.

Those who are still using beta software on their OnePlus 6/6T smartphones will be able to roll back to a stable version of Android. OnePlus announced that a special build is now available for testers, which will install OxygenOS 10.3.2 on OnePlus 6/6T phones with beta software.

Obviously, those who still run an OxygenOS Open Beta build on their OnePlus 6/6T phones should first back up their data using the OnePlus Switch app. Simply head to Settings / Utilities / OnePlus Switch and select Back and Restore, and then New Backup.

One the back process ends, you'll have to copy the [opbackup] folder on your phone to your computer using a data cable or store it in the cloud. After you roll back to a stable version of OxygenOS, you'll have to copy back the folder on your phone so that you can restore your data using OnePlus Switch. You can find more information about how to back up and restore your data on the official OnePlus forum.

