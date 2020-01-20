Official police video shows phone-unlocking Cellebrite computer in action
Due to the obvious privacy issues concerning such a device, the video also explains how and when the device will be used. Police Scotland states that the device will not access all data in every case; rather, only a small set of relevant data will be handled. In theory, this should actually decrease the amount of time the victim or suspect’s phone spends in police hands.
The video also stresses that a number of standardized guidelines and procedures are in place to prevent the misuse of such technology. In particular, the machine will log who accessed what device when and for how long, which should mitigate some concerns as well.
While the video doesn’t explicitly show an iPhone being unlocked (the demo device used was actually a Redmi handset), the computer should definitely have the capability, based on Cellebrite’s claims. Hopefully, the proper use of the firm’s devices will help support law enforcement, safety, and convenience for all.
Check out the Police Scotland video below:
