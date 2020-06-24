Nintendo announces new Pokemon MOBA game for Android, iOS
The game will be launched on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch in the coming months, and it's developed in partnership with Chinese giant Tencent Games. Just like in every other MOBA (i.e. League of Legends, Smite, Heroes of the Storm), Pokemon Unite players will face each other in 5v5 matches in an arena.
According to Nintendo, Pokemon Unite will be “free-to-start” and will feature cross-platform, which means players from Android and iOS can face Nintendo Switch players and vice-versa.
Unfortunately, Pokemon Unite has been met with a lot of criticism from fans of the franchise. The game's reveal trailer is out for just five hours and already has 120k thumbs down on YouTube and only 60k positive reviews. That being said, Nintendo didn't unveil when exactly the game will be released, but we'll most likely learn more about that in the coming weeks.