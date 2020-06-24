iOS Android Games

Nintendo announces new Pokemon MOBA game for Android, iOS

Jun 24, 2020
It looks like Nintendo wants a piece of the very big pie called MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena). The Japanese company announced today its take on the subgenre in the Pokemon universe: Pokemon Unite.

The game will be launched on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch in the coming months, and it's developed in partnership with Chinese giant Tencent Games. Just like in every other MOBA (i.e. League of Legends, Smite, Heroes of the Storm), Pokemon Unite players will face each other in 5v5 matches in an arena.

Communication between teammates will be very important since players must catch wild Pokemon during these matches, as well as level up and evolve their own Pokemon. The goal is to defeat your opponents' Pokemon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team in a given timeframe.



According to Nintendo, Pokemon Unite will be “free-to-start” and will feature cross-platform, which means players from Android and iOS can face Nintendo Switch players and vice-versa.

Unfortunately, Pokemon Unite has been met with a lot of criticism from fans of the franchise. The game's reveal trailer is out for just five hours and already has 120k thumbs down on YouTube and only 60k positive reviews. That being said, Nintendo didn't unveil when exactly the game will be released, but we'll most likely learn more about that in the coming weeks.

