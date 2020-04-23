New streaming app Quibi loses its Head of Brand Marketing
According to the Wall Street Journal, Imbres sent an email to employees on Wednesday, announcing her departure, and calling the short period after launch an "opportune time to transition."
Quibi, standing for "quick bites," launched in US and Canada on April 6th, and is marketed towards viewers on the go, with a focus on easily digestible, shorter content. Monthly subscription costs $7.99 per month, with a $4.99 option available with ads. Notably, new Quibi users can also enjoy a generous free 90-day trial.
The streaming platform plans to have around 175 shows with 8,500 episodes by the end of its first year, including so-called "movies in chapters," and both scripted and unscripted reality shows. Some of the A-list celebrities involved in its launch titles include Steven Spielberg, Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame, and Reese Witherspoon.
Quibi's CEO defined it as not an alternative to YouTube or Instagram, but filling the niche of bite size entertainment for people on the commute, waiting for friends, or standing in lines, and aiming to take some of the attention away from the likes of TikTok and Netflix.