New streaming app Quibi loses its Head of Brand Marketing

"Megan played an important role in the development in Quibi's unique brand,"

"helped build an all-star content and brand marketing team that is well-equipped to transition Quibi from prelaunch to launch. We wish her all the best in her next endeavor."

It's been just over two weeks since Quibi, the new streaming platform meant for smartphone users on the go, launched. Despite lacking brand identity or flagship shows at launch, the app got considerable attention and over 1 million downloads just on Android. Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said in an interview that a total of 1.7 million downloads were recorded for just its first week of launch, with a jump to 2.7 million downloads an additional week later.But now, shortly after launch, Megan Imbres, the company's head of brand marketing and former Netflix executive, has reportedly announced her departure. She is credited with helping the development of some of the high profile advertising that likely lead to the attention Quibi enjoyed, including its Super Bowl ads.According to the Wall Street Journal , Imbres sent an email to employees on Wednesday, announcing her departure, and calling the short period after launch an "opportune time to transition."A statement by Quibi notes thatandQuibi, standing for "quick bites," launched in US and Canada on April 6th, and is marketed towards viewers on the go, with a focus on easily digestible, shorter content. Monthly subscription costs $7.99 per month, with a $4.99 option available with ads. Notably, new Quibi users can also enjoy a generous free 90-day trial.The streaming platform plans to have around 175 shows with 8,500 episodes by the end of its first year, including so-called "movies in chapters," and both scripted and unscripted reality shows. Some of the A-list celebrities involved in its launch titles include Steven Spielberg, Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame, and Reese Witherspoon.Quibi's CEO defined it as not an alternative to YouTube or Instagram, but filling the niche of bite size entertainment for people on the commute, waiting for friends, or standing in lines, and aiming to take some of the attention away from the likes of TikTok and Netflix.