New firmware update for the Apple AirTag is released

Apple has started releasing its newest AirTag firmware update. Version 1.0.391, with the feature build number 1A301 succeeds the previous iteration that the company launched seven months ago.



Concrete details on the recent firmware update are, for the time being, rather scarce. With iOS updates, one can easily identify the main tweaks by going over the official release notes. However, for firmware updates, Apple has never made the same effort to guarantee visibility.



Nevertheless, with time, users will be able to find out for themselves what the new firmware update brings to the table. Last year, Apple released an Android app for the AirTag and made some adjustments to the anti-stalking features of the device. It is possible that this new update could also build upon the latter.



In general, firmware updates do not always introduce new features. Most commonly, they tackle bugs and enhance performance. That being said, a novel feature is never completely out of the question. If one does come up, you can be sure that we at PhoneArena will have you covered.



Users can, as of now, only check whether they are running the newest firmware version. Unfortunately, firmware updates happen automatically without the user being explicitly informed. Because there is no way to manually initiate an update, those that have not received the newest one will simply have to exercise some patience.



In order to see which firmware version is being run on your AirTags, simply select your AirTag from the items section, tap on its name and compare. If the version is 1.0.391, you are good to go. If not, simply make sure to leave your AirTag close to your iPhone and hope for more than mere optimisation.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox Subscribe



