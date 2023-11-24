Never run out of power again: Anker offers amazing Black Friday power bank deals

Anker Nano Power Bank with 30% discount

Meet the Anker Nano Power Bank—a 5,000mAh portable charger with a built-in foldable USB-C connector, perfect for iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, Samsung S22/23 Series, Huawei, iPad Pro/Air, AirPods, and more. Experience high-speed charging with dual USB-C ports and PowerIQ 3.0 technology, delivering an impressive 22.5W output. The foldable USB-C design eliminates cable tangles, while the sleek size effortlessly fits into your pocket or purse. Enjoy uninterrupted charging on the go with the reliable 5,000mAh capacity.