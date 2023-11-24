Never run out of power again: Anker offers amazing Black Friday power bank deals

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Ever experienced that sinking feeling when your phone battery dies while you're nowhere near a charging outlet? Well, those days could be over, thanks to Anker's Black Friday power bank deals that are too good to miss.

Anker, a global leader in charging technology, offers incredible discounts on its range of power banks, ensuring you're always prepared to stay connected. Whether you're looking for a powerful option to keep your phone, tablet, and laptop charged on the go or a compact and convenient wireless charger, Anker has you covered.

Anker Power Bank, 24,000mAh 3-Port Portable Charger with 39% discount

Experience the ultimate in portable power with Anker's 737 Power Bank. Boasting ultra-powerful two-way charging, it utilizes Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology for a rapid 140W charge. The smart digital display provides easy monitoring, showcasing output, input power, and estimated recharge time. With a massive 24,000mAh capacity, this power bank can charge an iPhone 13 nearly 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9" 1.3 times.
$58 off (39%)
$92
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Anker Magnetic Portable Charger, 5,000mAh down by 47%

Introducing the Anker Magnetic Charger—compact, MagSafe-compatible, and perfect for iPhone 15/14/13/12 series. This 5,000mAh wireless charger is smaller and lighter, featuring strong magnets for secure attachment and hassle-free alignment. Get the Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with a USB-C cable and a worry-free 24-month warranty for your on-the-go charging needs.
$28 off (47%)
$31 99
$59 99
Buy at Amazon

Anker Nano Power Bank with 30% discount

Meet the Anker Nano Power Bank—a 5,000mAh portable charger with a built-in foldable USB-C connector, perfect for iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, Samsung S22/23 Series, Huawei, iPad Pro/Air, AirPods, and more. Experience high-speed charging with dual USB-C ports and PowerIQ 3.0 technology, delivering an impressive 22.5W output. The foldable USB-C design eliminates cable tangles, while the sleek size effortlessly fits into your pocket or purse. Enjoy uninterrupted charging on the go with the reliable 5,000mAh capacity.
$9 off (30%)
$20 99
$29 99
Buy at Amazon


For those who demand ultimate power, the Anker 737 power bank is a must-have. Packing a massive 24,000mAh capacity, this beast can easily keep your phone, tablet, and laptop charged throughout the day. No more power anxiety, just endless connectivity.

If you prefer the convenience of wireless charging, the Anker Magnetic Portable Charger is your perfect companion. With its 5,000mAh capacity, it can provide at least one full charge for your phone, keeping you powered up when you need it most.

For those seeking a super-compact and portable option, the Anker Nano power bank is a game-changer. Despite its small size, it packs a punch with its 5,000mAh capacity. Easily carry it in your pocket or attach it to your phone for on-the-go charging.

Regardless of which power bank you choose, you can rest assured you're getting Anker's renowned quality and reliability. All Anker products are backed by a two-year warranty, providing peace of mind.

In today's connected world, staying powered up is essential. With Anker's Black Friday power bank deals, you can make a smart investment that keeps you connected and productive, all while saving big.

And, if you are looking to upgrade your smartphone or tablet experience, make sure to check out our selected picks for the best Black Friday phone deals and tablet deals.
