Multiple Microsoft services, including Copilot, down for many in Europe

Multiple Microsoft services, including Copilot, down for many in Europe
Technology is all fun and games until... well, it's not, and is experiencing issues. But bugs and problems can happen at any time, to any company. Right now, certain Microsoft Services in Europe, including Bing and the company's AI chatbot, Copilot, are down. Bing.com and Copilot show blank pages and 429 to many users.

Microsoft has now acknowledged the issue with a post on X.


Open AI, on the other hand, also has since also confirmed the issue and is investigating it. ChatGPT internet search, which is a feature with Plus and for corporate users, as well as DuckDuckGo rely on Bing API, so these two are experiencing problems right now as well.

DuckDuckGo straight up shows an error page.

It seems the outage started around 3AM ET today, on May 23.
Iskra Petrova
