Multiple Microsoft services, including Copilot, down for many in Europe

We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access the Microsoft Copilot service. We're working to isolate the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the admin center under CP795190. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) May 23, 2024



Open AI, on the other hand, also has since also confirmed the issue and is investigating it. ChatGPT internet search, which is a feature with Plus and for corporate users, as well as DuckDuckGo rely on Bing API, so these two are experiencing problems right now as well.





DuckDuckGo straight up shows an error page.



Technology is all fun and games until... well, it's not, and is experiencing issues. But bugs and problems can happen at any time, to any company. Right now, certain Microsoft Services in Europe, including Bing and the company's AI chatbot, Copilot, are down. Bing.com and Copilot show blank pages and 429 to many users.It seems the outage started around 3AM ET today, on May 23.