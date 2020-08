Mozilla is shifting priorities and laying off 250 employees

Due to its decreased revenue during the global pandemic, Mozilla Corporation, the company behind the Firefox browser and Thunderbird email client has been struggling financially for a while. Yesterday, a blog post from its CEO was shared online, announcing new plans for the company that are meant to restore its financial viability.

Published by Chairwoman and CEO Mitchell Baker, the blog post starts with a defining statement: "This is a time of change for the internet and for Mozilla." It then continues:The needed restructuring in question is said to involve giving internet users alternatives to "conventional Big Tech", but also results in the layoffs of approximately 250 Mozilla employees. An internal message from Baker, later publicly shared in the blog post, also informs of said restructuring, layoffs, and expresses regret for the necessary reduction of Mozilla's workforce.Both messages re-confirm that Mozilla is suffering from lower revenue due to the global pandemic, thus desperate measures needed to be taken in order to keep the company afloat.For the coming months, the company wants to focus on its more financially successful Firefox browser, while reducing its investments into other, less viable projects such as developer tools. Nevertheless, Mozilla will invest in security and privacy products it deems to be financially viable, such as VPN (Virtual Private Networks).