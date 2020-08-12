Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Apps

Mozilla is shifting priorities and laying off 250 employees

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Aug 12, 2020, 5:16 AM
Mozilla is shifting priorities and laying off 250 employees
Due to its decreased revenue during the global pandemic, Mozilla Corporation, the company behind the Firefox browser and Thunderbird email client has been struggling financially for a while. Yesterday, a blog post from its CEO was shared online, announcing new plans for the company that are meant to restore its financial viability.

Published by Chairwoman and CEO Mitchell Baker, the blog post starts with a defining statement: "This is a time of change for the internet and for Mozilla." It then continues:

Mozilla exists so the internet can help the world collectively meet the range of challenges a moment like this presents. Firefox is a part of this. But we know we also need to go beyond the browser to give people new products and technologies that both excite them and represent their interests. Over the last while, it has been clear that Mozilla is not structured properly to create these new things — and to build the better internet we all deserve.


The needed restructuring in question is said to involve giving internet users alternatives to "conventional Big Tech", but also results in the layoffs of approximately 250 Mozilla employees. An internal message from Baker, later publicly shared in the blog post, also informs of said restructuring, layoffs, and expresses regret for the necessary reduction of Mozilla's workforce.

Both messages re-confirm that Mozilla is suffering from lower revenue due to the global pandemic, thus desperate measures needed to be taken in order to keep the company afloat.

So going forward we will be smaller. We’ll also be organizing ourselves very differently, acting more quickly and nimbly. We’ll experiment more. We’ll adjust more quickly. We’ll join with allies outside of our organization more often and more effectively. We’ll meet people where they are. We’ll become great at expressing and building our core values into products and programs that speak to today’s issues. We’ll join and build with all those who seek openness, decency, empowerment and common good in online life.


For the coming months, the company wants to focus on its more financially successful Firefox browser, while reducing its investments into other, less viable projects such as developer tools. Nevertheless, Mozilla will invest in security and privacy products it deems to be financially viable, such as VPN (Virtual Private Networks).

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Microsoft's one-of-a-kind Surface Duo gets a US release date and price tag at last
Popular stories
New variable refresh rate screen to debut on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a Review: Midrange Magic

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless