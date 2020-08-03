Motorola Android

Moto E7 Plus leaked specs seem perfect for a budget-friendly phone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 03, 2020, 5:23 PM
Moto E7 Plus leaked specs seem perfect for a budget-friendly phone
Although it's not the first time that the Moto E7 Plus name makes headlines, we didn't have the chance to talk about the phone's possible specs due to lack of info. Last month, a couple of live pictures supposedly showing the unannounced Moto E7 Plus popped up online.

Now we have more data about the upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, courtesy to Geekbench (via MySmartPrice). As a sequel to the Moto E7, E7 Plus brings a couple of improvements, such as more memory and, hopefully, a better processor.

What we know so far about the Moto E7 Plus is that it will pack 4GB RAM, double the amount inside the regular model. The size of the display might remain the same – 6.2-inch, but we expect a slightly faster processor.

Unfortunately, the processor is listed as “guam” on Geekbench, so we can't be sure whether it's a 6 or 7 series Snapdragon, but we're hoping for at least a Snapdragon 632, the same chipset that powers the Moto E7.

We expect the Moto E7 Plus to cost more than $100, but that's still a good price for what's under the hood. Motorola is likely to introduce the Moto E7 Plus soon, although we have no idea when it will arrive in the US and under what name (the Moto E7 is sold in the US as Moto E 2020).

