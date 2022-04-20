 More sustainability, less waste: 20% of materials used by Apple are recycled - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Stay Tuned
Big changes coming soon at PhoneArena
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apple

More sustainability, less waste: 20% of materials used by Apple are recycled

Dzhoro Ivanov
By
0
More sustainability, less waste: 20% of materials used by Apple are recycled
Short summary: Apple is expanding its efforts in increasing sustainability and preserving the environment. In 2021, the company used nearly 20% recycled materials in its devices and aims to do more in the future.

On the brink of International Earth Day (April 22), Apple has shared some exciting news on the company’s stronger push for greater sustainability. In 2021, nearly a fifth of all materials used for the manufacturing of Apple products were recycled, the highest rate achieved to date. This marks an important milestone in Apple’s ever expanding environmental agenda, with promises of more to come.

This year was the first time Apple has managed to utilize certified recycled gold and to double the use of recycled cobalt and tungsten for the manufacturing of their devices. One of the biggest innovations that Apple has implemented is Taz, a machine with an increased rate of material recovery when recycling electronics.

What this amounts to is an impressive figure of 45% share of recycled rare earth elements. This, coupled with the ambitious refurbishment program that Apple is pushing and the longer lifespans of their devices, will help reduce mining, according to the company.

Sustainability has become a key priority of the American tech giant, with the latest report (PDF) on progress on the matter showcasing clear progress towards the promise of carbon neutrality by 2030. The end goal is simple. As Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives puts it, the ambition is for Apple to “one day make products without taking anything from the earth.”

On a more symbolic note, Apple is trying to raise environmental awareness in the week leading up to April 22 through a coordinated campaign across a number of platforms - Apple Fitness+, Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, Apple Pay (you can read more on that in particular here) and the App Store.

On Earth Day itself, Apple will host an event on the environmental innovations behind the iPhone 13, whose new color suits the occasion perfectly. All in all, it is nice to see a greener (pun intended) Apple that does more to protect the environment than remove chargers from the box.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The largest ever 50MP phone camera sensor from Sony is landing in a handset this year
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The largest ever 50MP phone camera sensor from Sony is landing in a handset this year
Gmail finally adds support for iOS' Focus mode
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Gmail finally adds support for iOS' Focus mode
Leaked renders hint at an upcoming low-cost Motorola phone with no jack
by Adrian Diaconescu,  6
Leaked renders hint at an upcoming low-cost Motorola phone with no jack
Best OnePlus 10 Pro deals
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Best OnePlus 10 Pro deals
Best O2 phone deals in April 2022
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best O2 phone deals in April 2022
Netflix loses a quarter of its value after reporting a shocking figure for the first quarter
by Alan Friedman,  5
Netflix loses a quarter of its value after reporting a shocking figure for the first quarter
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless