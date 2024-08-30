Mobile Tech Quiz: Let's play together!

Hey, PhoneArena community!



We’re excited to introduce a fun and super-casual quiz game that’s all about our favorite topic – mobile tech! Whether you’re a hardcore techie or just love staying in the loop, this is your chance to test your knowledge, learn something new, and have a blast with fellow tech enthusiasts!





But that's not all! Some of our PhoneArena authors will be jumping in to play along with you. Think you can outsmart the pros?





What: Mobile Tech Quiz!





When: Friday, September 6





What time: 7 AM Pacific US | 10 AM Eastern US | 2 PM UTC/GMT | 4 PM Central Europe | 7:30 PM India | 11 PM UTC+9







Reserve your spot by signing up via the following Google Form!





Loading…





On September 6, you'll get a reminder via mail, including instructions on how to join the quiz.





You'll be able to join the quiz by visiting PhoneArena.com as well.







The Quiz will be hosted on the popular platform Kahoot, and will consist of a series of questions on all things mobile—think smartphones, apps, tech history, and more. Be ready, because the questions will come in varying degrees of difficulty!





Each question will have multiple-choice answers, so everyone has a shot, whether you're a seasoned tech guru or a curious newbie. Points will be awarded for correct answers, and we’ll keep a fun leaderboard to see who’s on top!