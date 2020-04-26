Microsoft

Microsoft is investigating a problem that’s causing the Surface Pro 7 to shut down randomly

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Apr 26, 2020, 2:58 PM
Microsoft is investigating a problem that’s causing the Surface Pro 7 to shut down randomly
Since December 2019, we have been seeing Microsoft Surface Pro 7 users reporting an issue that is causing the hybrid laptop to shut down randomly. Microsoft has finally acknowledged the problem.

The Microsoft forum is flooded with potential fixes 

 
Over 500 users have reported the bug and it seems all Surface Pro 7 models have been affected. Until the company comes out with a permanent fix, impacted owners might want to try out a solution that has fixed the issue for some owners at least.
 
The workaround involves changing the default sleep times from 5 minutes to 1 hour and although some users have found success with this trick, it’s not a blanket solution. Other things that you might want to try out include long pressing the power button for a minimum of 5 seconds when the shutdown happens.
 
If this doesn’t work either, you can try using the Surface Diagnostic Toolkit to capture the reliability history of the 2-in-1 laptop in a screenshot and send it to Microsoft’s customer support so the team could investigate whether another bug is causing the issue.
 
Yet another workaround is downloading the Intel Graphics Command Center app from the Microsoft Store and toggling off ‘Panel Self Refresh’ for “On Battery” and “Plugged In,” before rebooting the device.
 
For more detailed instructions, you can head to the Microsoft forum, where employees and device owners alike are suggesting potential solutions.
 
You should also make sure that your Surface Pro 7 is up to date and if you don’t know if that’s the case, check for updates.
 
If the problem still persists, rest assured that Microsoft is actively investigating the problem and hopefully a fix will be rolled out in a few days to solve the issue permanently.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
OnePlus 8 Review
OnePlus 8 Review
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Why do all smartphones look the same?
Why do all smartphones look the same?
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date
Latest Apple report says AirPods 3 & AirPods Pro 2 coming in 2021, AirPods X might be Beats
Latest Apple report says AirPods 3 & AirPods Pro 2 coming in 2021, AirPods X might be Beats

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless