Microsoft Surface Book 3 apparently certified by FCC
As pointed out by Windows Latest, the machine carries the model number 1899. The filing also confirms that the device will support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.
Surface Book 2 was launched back in 2017 and an upgrade was long overdue. The third iteration of the detachable laptop is tipped to make a switch from from Intel’s eighth-generation chipset to the tenth generation. The machine is also probably going to offer more powerful graphics than its predecessor.
Microsoft is seemingly trying to pitch the Surface Book 3 as a powerful workstation
To be more specific, the machine will be powered by Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, depending on the model. It will apparently be available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch size variants, the smaller of which is expected to feature either built-in graphics or NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. The other one will apparently have either an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q or NVIDIA Quadro graphics card under the hood.
The use of the workstation grade Nvidia Quadro series graphics cards could help Microsoft cater to professionals with high-end computing needs.
Moving on, the laptop is expected to have up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.
As for the price, the entry-level variant of the Surface Book 3 is expected to cost $1,700, while the specced-out model can go as high as $3,400. The device will apparently be launched next month, alongside the Surface Go and Surface Earbuds. Given the current situation, it’s probable that the unveiling will take place online only.