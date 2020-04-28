Microsoft Surface Book 3 apparently certified by FCC

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Apr 28, 2020, 1:35 PM
Microsoft’s next convertible laptop, the Surface Book 3, has now shown up in an FCC filing, indicating that its launch is around the corner.
 
As pointed out by Windows Latest, the machine carries the model number 1899. The filing also confirms that the device will support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.
 
Surface Book 2 was launched back in 2017 and an upgrade was long overdue. The third iteration of the detachable laptop is tipped to make a switch from from Intel’s eighth-generation chipset to the tenth generation. The machine is also probably going to offer more powerful graphics than its predecessor.
 

Microsoft is seemingly trying to pitch the Surface Book 3 as a powerful workstation

 
To be more specific, the machine will be powered by Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, depending on the model. It will apparently be available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch size variants, the smaller of which is expected to feature either built-in graphics or NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. The other one will apparently have either an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q or NVIDIA Quadro graphics card under the hood.
 
The use of the workstation grade Nvidia Quadro series graphics cards could help Microsoft cater to professionals with high-end computing needs.
 
Moving on, the laptop is expected to have up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.
 
As for the price, the entry-level variant of the Surface Book 3 is expected to cost $1,700, while the specced-out model can go as high as $3,400. The device will apparently be launched next month, alongside the Surface Go and Surface Earbuds. Given the current situation, it’s probable that the unveiling will take place online only.

