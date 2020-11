Outlook for Android will be getting an update that lets you categorize emails, contacts, and events

#Microsoft is working on "Categories" on #Outlook for #Android

You can use categories to group and manage your email, events and contacts. pic.twitter.com/sj9DZonFdG — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 11, 2020





Recently, Microsoft has been working to improve Outlook for mobile and now, yet again, one very useful feature will be coming soon to Outlook for Android. MSPowerUser reports about another quite handy feature coming to the Outlook email app for Android : categories.Reportedly, Microsoft is working on a way to categorize emails, making it possible to assign a color and a name to the category of your choice. Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first spotted the feature: he states the new categorizing option will be available not only for emails but also for contacts and events.The new feature will help you better organize your emails. It will be found under “Preferences” in the Settings of the Outlook app once it is available to the public.Changing the name and color of the category in the future is reportedly also going to be possible as an option if you happen to change your mind or come up with a better organization for your email and contacts. We would also expect this feature to come to Outlook for iOS in the future.At the moment, we don’t have information when this update will be available for the public, but it may come soon to Android users and a bit later for iOS users.