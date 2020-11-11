Outlook for Android will be getting an update that lets you categorize emails, contacts, and events
The new feature will help you better organize your emails. It will be found under “Preferences” in the Settings of the Outlook app once it is available to the public.
Changing the name and color of the category in the future is reportedly also going to be possible as an option if you happen to change your mind or come up with a better organization for your email and contacts. We would also expect this feature to come to Outlook for iOS in the future.
#Microsoft is working on "Categories" on #Outlook for #Android— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 11, 2020
You can use categories to group and manage your email, events and contacts. pic.twitter.com/sj9DZonFdG
At the moment, we don’t have information when this update will be available for the public, but it may come soon to Android users and a bit later for iOS users.