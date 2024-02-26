Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Microsoft Copilot app can now be your next default assistant app on Android
Android users currently have a slew of options available when it comes to choosing an assistant app on their devices. Where previously Google Assistant and Bixby were the ones that reigned, the rise of AI-powered chatbots saw these evolve as more than just text fields you can use on a browser. Currently, depending on the apps you have installed, you have fresh new options, and Microsoft's Copilot is shaping up as one of them.

As reported by Android expert Mishaal Rahman on X (Twitter), the newest beta version of the Microsoft Copilot app (v. 27.9.420225014) now gives you the ability to set it as your default assistant app. This makes the chatbot accessible from anywhere on your device with a simple swipe or button press. 


Microsoft Copilot added as a default digital assistant app on Android
Image: Phone Arena

While this is a nice addition for Android users, don't expect a fully seamless experience just yet. Currently, activating Copilot mainly opens the app, meaning that it won't immediately start listening like some other assistants, nor will it offer to analyze what is on your screen.

However, this doesn't mean that feature won't be as helpful as Google Assistant or Bixby currently are, or perhaps even what Gemini could be. It's still in beta, and Microsoft is likely to continue working on the app in order to make Copilot a truly integrated Android assistant. Microsoft has yet to officially announce this, but our guess is that by the time it moves on to the stable version of the app, more capabilities will be in tow.

