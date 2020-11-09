Microsoft reveals some of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Save $280 on Surface Pro 7 (i3/4/128) + Type Cover, now $599.99 (starting early on 11/16)
- Save $300 on select Surface Laptop 3, starting at $999.99
- Save $300 on select Surface Book 3, starting at $1,299.99
- Save $200 on the ASUS TUF FX505DT, now $599
- Save $550 on Note20/S20s with Galaxy Essential Bundle
- Save $450 on S7/S7+ Tablet with Galaxy Essential Bundle
- Save $100 on Sonos Speakers
- Save $50 on select Turtle Beach headsets for Xbox and PC Gaming
- Save 50% on Xbox Official Gear
It's important to mention that Microsoft will kick off its Black Friday sale as early as November 16. Also, the company announced that customers who purchase from Microsoft Store will receive the so-called “Microsoft Store Promise,” with free 2-3 days shipping, extended free holiday returns until January 31, 2021, as well as financing options.