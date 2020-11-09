iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Microsoft Deals Black Friday

Microsoft reveals some of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 09, 2020, 11:28 PM
Microsoft reveals some of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Microsoft, just like many other major brands, will hold its own Black Friday sale this year. To prepare customers for what's to come, Microsoft announced some of the deals it will run starting next week.

The Redmond giant will offer deep discounts on notebooks, gaming laptops, smartphones, speakers, gaming accessories, and much more. What you see below is just a fraction of what Microsoft will have on sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we'll make sure to have them all listed inside our megadeals articles.

  • Save $280 on Surface Pro 7 (i3/4/128) + Type Cover, now $599.99 (starting early on 11/16)
  • Save $300 on select Surface Laptop 3, starting at $999.99
  • Save $300 on select Surface Book 3, starting at $1,299.99
  • Save $200 on the ASUS TUF FX505DT, now $599
  • Save $550 on Note20/S20s with Galaxy Essential Bundle
  • Save $450 on S7/S7+ Tablet with Galaxy Essential Bundle
  • Save $100 on Sonos Speakers
  • Save $50 on select Turtle Beach headsets for Xbox and PC Gaming
  • Save 50% on Xbox Official Gear

It's important to mention that Microsoft will kick off its Black Friday sale as early as November 16. Also, the company announced that customers who purchase from Microsoft Store will receive the so-called “Microsoft Store Promise,” with free 2-3 days shipping, extended free holiday returns until January 31, 2021, as well as financing options.

FEATURED VIDEO

