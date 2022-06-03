Messenger to receive a dedicated tab for calls
Messenger will be receiving a dedicated tab for audio and video calls. The addition aims to further improve the functionality and visibility of Messenger’s free call features.
As reported by the Verge, the new tab will help keep your calls organized and in one place. It will also make calling other users as simple as a press of a button.
One thing is certain - long gone are the days when Messenger was simply a dedicated app that replaced the chat functions of Facebook. According to the tech giant, the share of daily video and audio calls carried out over Messenger has increased by around 40%. This showcases that demand for connecting with others beyond text messages has increased dramatically.
It seems that Meta is now increasingly trying to please its customers en masse and take into consideration their consumer patterns when making decisions. Even if Meta’s efforts in the past couple of years have concentrated predominantly on its grand long-term ambition, the metaverse, the tech giant now seems to be doubling down on its efforts to please its broader user base.
Perhaps making Messenger even more useful will be a step in the right direction. If only Meta would do the same for Instagram.
This could be one of the more successful design choices of Meta when it comes to its Messenger app. The latter has sometimes struggled with establishing its own identity, often taking cues from other apps like Instagram and WhatsApp when introducing new features.
Admittedly, this is in no small part due to COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdowns. However, it should be noted that Meta’s Messenger app is one of the last of its kind to allow users without phone numbers to make free calls. Other apps that offer such functionality (including WhatsApp, Signal and Google Voice) usually require a phone number to be used.
